Chattanooga Comcast customers to get internet speed bump

Cable provider Comcast says they will increase networks speeds for Chattanooga customers by 50%, at no additional charge, according to a news release.

Those who have the Blast! tier of service will see speeds increase to 75 Mbps the company will introduce the new Extreme 150 Mbps speed tier of service.

“Comcast already provides the fastest Internet speeds to the most homes and businesses in Tennessee, and our goal is to give our customers choices that fit their lifestyle and all the broadband capacity they need to stay ahead of future technologies and innovations,” said Comcast Regional Senior Vice President Doug Guthrie. “We’ll continue to ensure they get the best overall experience with blazing fast speeds and the most Wi-Fi coverage on the go, delivered over our state-of-the-art network.”

Comcast says that in order to get the new speeds, customers may need to re-start their modems. They will also notify customers who may need to upgrade their modems to receive the increased speeds.

Modem lease customers will be able to receive upgraded modems at no additional charge.