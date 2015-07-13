Dolly Parton surprises girl who plays her in upcoming NBC movie - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Dolly Parton surprises girl who plays her in upcoming NBC movie

By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

There’s nothing like watching a big surprise, and Dolly Parton surprises young Alyvia Lind with the news that she will portray little Dolly in NBC's 'Coat of Many Colors.'

Lind was selected to play the young Dolly Patron, and when she got the news from Dolly Parton herself, her reaction is priceless.

'The Coat of Many Colors' is based on the inspiring true story of living legend Dolly Parton's remarkable upbringing in the hills of Tennessee.

The NBC movie special takes us inside the tight-knit Parton family as they struggle to overcome devastating tragedy and discover the healing power of love, faith and a raggedy patchwork coat that helped make Dolly who she is today. 

Over the years, many have attempted to bring this story to life, and now, finally, fans across America can experience the heartwarming tale of a courageous nine-year-old girl from Tennessee and the loving family that taught her the power of inner strength.

