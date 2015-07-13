I-75 wreck claims life of 2 year-old girl

MONROE COUNTY (WBIR) - A 2-year-old girl was killed and nine people were injured in a Monroe County wreck Sunday on Interstate 75 South, reports NBC affiliate WBIR.

Nikayla Oliver died after the Chevrolet Suburban she was traveling in ran over rumble strips on I-75 causing two tires to blow out near mile marker 64. The vehicle then started to turn sideways, and crashed into a concrete culvert before flipping into a ditch, causing the vehicle to catch fire.

The following people sustained injuries with their age indicated next to their names:

Shakita Counts, 37

Willie Antonio Reed, 25

Sherna Reed, 43

Eric Scales, 10

Shakita Coleman, 16

Tevia Denee Blanks, 10

Tiana Scales, 10

Michael Scales Jr., 14

Jakiyah Williams, 10

According to an accident report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Oliver was in the lap of Blanks' lap at the time of the crash, not in a child passenger restraint device or using a seat belt. The accident report also said criminal charges are pending after the wreck. THP said only Counts, the driver of the Chevrolet Suburban, was wearing a seat belt.