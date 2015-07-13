I-75 wreck claims life of 2 year-old girl

MONROE COUNTY (WBIR) - A 2-year-old girl was killed and nine people were injured in a Monroe County wreck Sunday on Interstate 75 South, reports NBC affiliate WBIR.
Nikayla Oliver died after the Chevrolet Suburban she was traveling in ran over rumble strips on I-75 causing two tires to blow out near mile marker 64. The vehicle then started to turn sideways, and crashed into a concrete culvert before flipping into a ditch, causing the vehicle to catch fire.
The following people sustained injuries with their age indicated next to their names:
- Shakita Counts, 37
- Willie Antonio Reed, 25
- Sherna Reed, 43
- Eric Scales, 10
- Shakita Coleman, 16
- Tevia Denee Blanks, 10
- Tiana Scales, 10
- Michael Scales Jr., 14
- Jakiyah Williams, 10
According to an accident report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Oliver was in the lap of Blanks' lap at the time of the crash, not in a child passenger restraint device or using a seat belt. The accident report also said criminal charges are pending after the wreck. THP said only Counts, the driver of the Chevrolet Suburban, was wearing a seat belt.
