The heat and humidity are going to be the big weather story for the Tennessee Valley for the rest of this week and into next week, too! Highs are expected to climb into the low to mid 90's for today with the heat index climbing to near 100.

The chance for storms tonight will be slim with the best chance north and east of the city. Tuesday will continue hot with highs near 94 and a few scattered showers and storms into Tuesday night. Some of the storms could become severe especially on Tuesday.

Wednesday will see little change with the heat continuing along with a few scattered storms. Thursday through Friday should remain dry but the heat will continue.

This weekend will remain hot and humid with just a small chance for a few isolated afternoon and evening storms. The heat index will remain near 100 or above for much of this week and into the weekend.