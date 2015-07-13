UPDATE: Arrest made in Monday morning robbery on East Brainerd Road

HCSO deputies at the scene of an early morning armed robbery.

UPDATE: Hamilton County Sheriff's deputies have arrested the suspect wanted in connection to a robbery Monday morning on East Brainerd Road.

Braylon G. Davis, 21, is charged with Aggravated Robbery, he was located on Hamlet Road and taken into custody without incident.

UPDATE: An armed robbery has police in two states looking for a suspect early Monday morning.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a Kangaroo gas station at East Brainerd & Ooltewah-Ringgold Road after the robbery call came in about 4:15am.

The clerk told detectives the suspect entered the store, demanded money, and struck him in the head with a pistol.

The suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

He's described as a black male, 5'8, 180 lbs and wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and his face was covered.

Hamilton County issued a BOLO to nearby Catoosa County, GA for the suspect.

An ambulance arrived on scene to check on the clerk but he did not require transportation to the hospital.

