GSP urges drivers to pay attention after rash of crashes

Two separate, unrelated crashes over the weekend prompted the Georgia State Patrol to urge motorists to drive carefully.

In the first crash, a motor home carrying a family of five was traveling from Florida to Michigan Sunday when Georgia State Patrol says a black SUV hydroplaned on I-75 north near exit 336. The crash cut the Mentel family vacation short.

“Over corrected, came back across, and that's when I couldn't get out of his way,” said James Mentel, driver.

The driver of the SUV was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. None of the passengers traveling onboard the motor home were injured. James Mentel says the ending could have been a lot worse, and he's thankful everyone is ok.

The second crash in Rossville had a horrific ending.

“This is serious, I just lost a son, I don't know what to say. He was a good kid,” said David Gosnell, father.

David Gosnell's son, 29-year-old David Gosnell Jr. passed away Sunday while riding his motorcycle. Gosnell was traveling northbound on Mission Ridge Road when a Chrysler 300 going south attempted to turn left onto Rolling Drive, Gosnell Jr's motorcycle collided into a Chrysler.

"Pay attention, look good, don't just glance, look,” said Chris Deboard, Sgt., Georgia State Patrol.

GSP tells Channel 3 that both crashes are still under investigation.