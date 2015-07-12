Chattanooga FC to host Miami in NPSL playoffs

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Fresh from winning their third consecutive NPSL Southeast Conference title by a 3 nil shutout of the Atlanta Silverbacks reserves Saturday night at Finley Stadium, Chattanooga FC on Sunday learned who they'll face in the next round of playoff action.

Sunday night, Chattanooga FC General Manager Sean McDaniel confirmed that the Miami Fusion, winners of the NPSL's Sunshine Conference, will be CFC's next opponent.

Miami is coming off a 3-1 win over Storm FC Saturday.

Chattanooga FC may have a tougher time in their next match with the uncertainty of CFC forward Luke Winter.

Winter, CFC's top scorer, was injured after registering the first goal against Atlanta Saturday night and left the game shortly before halftime.

He hobbled out to watch the second half of the match on crutuches, and sat out the rest of the game on the bench with an ice-bag secured to his right thigh.

When asked, Winter said he wasn't sure of the extent of his injury and how it could impact him down the playoff stretch.

Leo DeSmedt and Samuel Goni added a goal apiece in Saturday's win before a reported attendance of more than 3,300 fans.