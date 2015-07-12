Predators deal Beck to Maple Leafs - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Predators deal Beck to Maple Leafs

TORONTO (AP) - The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired forward Taylor Beck in a trade with the Nashville Predators.
    
The deal was announced on Sunday.
    
Beck, 24, had eight goals and eight assists in 62 games with Nashville last season. It was his first full year in the NHL after spending time with the American Hockey League's Milwaukee Admirals.
    
Nashville received forward Jamie Devane in the trade. Devane, 24, has spent the majority of his professional career with the AHL's Toronto Marlies, collecting six goals and 253 penalty minutes in 118 games.

