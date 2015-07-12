Braves ready for a break after sweep by Rockies

DENVER (AP) - The Atlanta Braves will get some relief from their current downward spiral with the All-Star break.



The damage has been done, though.



A day after the Braves lost closer Jason Grilli to a ruptured Achilles' tendon, starter Alex Wood labored through 5 2-3 innings and the bullpen collapsed behind him as the Colorado Rockies beat Atlanta 11-3 on Sunday to complete a four-game sweep.



Atlanta lost its fifth in a row after winning six of seven to start the month of July.



"Obviously you're angry," Wood said. "You never want to lose and especially you don't want to lose the way we lost the last couple games going into the break."



Wood (6-6) started for the second time in four days after being limited to two pitches in the series opener on Thursday. A rain delay in the bottom of the first lasted 2 hours, 6 minutes and ended his outing early.



Charlie Blackmon made sure Wood's frustration carried over.



The leadoff hitter's two-run single in the second gave Colorado a 3-0 lead and his second two-RBI single came with two outs and two strikes in the sixth inning, breaking the 3-all tie.



"I hate to pinpoint one pitch in an entire game with nine innings and 200 pitches thrown by both sides. But that pitch (in the sixth), I think if we get him out there, it's a different ballgame," Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said.



David Carpenter relieved Wood in the sixth and immediately allowed a three-run shot to Troy Tulowitzki, who was chosen as an injury replacement to the NL All-Star team on Saturday, right after his 21-game hitting streak ended.



Drew Stubbs added a two-run home off Carpenter in the seventh.



"They're playing good baseball," Gonzalez said of the Rockies, who took four from the Braves for the first time in team history. "They're swinging the bats. You make a mistake and they make you pay for it."



The Braves tried to avoid their first four-game sweep of the season with a rally in the top of the sixth. Kelly Johnson and A.J. Pierzynski had RBI singles and Jonny Gomes tied it at 3 with a ground-rule double to right off Rockies starter Chad Bettis (5-4).



Bettis avoided further damage by fanning Wood and getting Jace Peterson to ground into a forceout.