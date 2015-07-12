Olympian inspires diabetic kids of the Tennessee Valley

SODDY-DAISY, TN (WRCB) -- New Hampshire's Kris Freeman visited the banks of Possum Creek Sunday afternoon, but the four-time Olympian, the number one cross-country skier in the U.S., and the reigning national champion for three years in a row wasn't sightseeing, but rather, addressing kids who suffer the same debilitating disease as he does, type 1 diabetes.

Freeman served as the keynote speaker at the Tennessee Camp for Diabetic Children.

He spoke to the dozens attending how when he was a 19 year old, readying for his first Winter Olympics, he was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.

Doctors told him he could forget his dream about competing at the highest level.

In retrospect, Freeman is glad he didn't listen to the naysayers.

" I have now competed in four Winter Olympics. I've won the U.S National Championship 17 times, so obviously, those negative messages I got were absolutely wrong," said Freeman. "And that's the big reason I travel on behalf of Lilly diabetes, spreading the message that kids really can do whatever they want to do before they had their diagnosis of type one."

Freeman says no one should let any obstacle define who they are and what they can accomplish.