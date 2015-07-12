M-Braves clip Lookouts in 11-10 hit fest

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- The Mississippi Braves beat the Chattanooga Lookouts by an 11-10 score Sunday afternoon at A,T& T Field.

It was the fourth consecutive defeat for the Lookouts, but unlike the previous three losses to Mississippi, Chattanooga was able to score a few runs.

Down 3-2 in the sixth inning, the Lookouts took their first lead of the day when Stuart Turner hit a two-run double, plating Stephen Wickens and Marcus Knecht.

An inning later, Travis Harrison and Adam Brett Walker II hit back to back home runs to extend the lead.

Walker's home run was his 24th of the season and he now leads all of Minor League Baseball in that category.

The Braves added two runs in the eighth inning to cut the deficit, but Chattanooga answered in the bottom of the inning.

With two outs, Harrison belted a bases clearing double to give him five RBIs on the afternoon.

In the ninth, Mississippi came back by drawing four walks and four hits to generate six runs.

Mississippi's Emerson Landoni had a double in the final frame and finished the night 5-for-5 with three doubles, a triple and three RBIs.

Monday night, the two teams play the fifth and final game of the series at 7:15 p.m.

LHP David Hurlbut (4-4, 5.57) gets the nod for Chattanooga and will face RHP Steve Janas (0-1, 6.30).