UPDATE: A Tunnel Hill man that was rescued from his backyard pool has died.

Tunnel Hill police tell Channel 3 they were called to the home on Oak Street just before 5 Sunday afternoon. Police say the 58-year old man and his wife were outside. She went in, then came back out and saw him in the bottom of the pool and called neighbors for help. CPR was administered until EMS could arrive.

He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.