NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - An audit of the Tennessee Department of Human Services found a lack of oversight led to at least $1.8 million in questionable billing last year from programs to feed needy children and some adults. In 2013, the questioned costs were $4.3 million. And that is just in the small sample of agencies auditors reviewed.



State Comptroller Justin Wilson told The Tennessean (http://tnne.ws/1Jcx637) the results of his office's investigation are "extremely troubling."



DHS defended its conduct in a response to the audit. The response states that the program is heavily reliant on "the honor system and good faith."



The Department of Human Services is responsible for operating the Child and Adult Care Food Program, as well as a summer food program for children, distributing close to $80 million in federal dollars.

