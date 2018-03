(KARE) Two southwest Minnesota families survived a close call on a Wisconsin Dells thrill ride.

The danger started before the ride even left the ground.

On Wednesday, Carrie Sueker agreed to join 13-year-old Trevor Larson on "The Catapult" - a bungee cord ride that sends riders into the air before bouncing them. The two were traveling as part of a team headed to an Eau Claire, Wisconsin basketball tournament.

Sueker and Larson were seated, strapped in and ready when suddenly the bungee cord came crashing down beside them, creating a hole in the asphalt beside their chair.

"I knew something went wrong, but I didn't realize the magnitude, I think, of what did go wrong," Sueker said.

