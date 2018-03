After being plucked from the Nolichucky River near Erwin on Thursday, Noli Bear is on the road to recovery at the Appalachian Bear Rescue in Townsend.

The five-month-old, 14-pound American black bear was rescued by rafting guides who had seen the cub struggling by the side of the river for several days.

Matt Moses, who owns the USA Raft Company, said the bear was finally rescued and brought to his property by guide Danny Allen of High Mountain Expeditions.

“We had seen this bear over the last four days, and there was no sight of a mama bear,” said Moses.

“She was obviously malnourished and appeared to be in distress. My guides kept coming back to me and saying they had no idea what to do. We didn’t want to see this bear die on the side of the river.”

Moses said the bear — who was named after the river it was rescued from — became more comfortable with human contact each day.

To read more about Noli Bear go Knoxville News Sentinel's website.