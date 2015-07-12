Djkokovic beats Federer in 4 sets for 3rd Wimbledon title

By STEPHEN WILSON

AP Sports Writer



LONDON (AP) - Novak Djokovic got the better of Roger Federer at Wimbledon again.



The defending champion outplayed Federer in four sets Sunday to win his third Wimbledon title and ninth Grand Slam championship.



In a repeat of last year's final, won by Djokovic in five sets, the top-ranked Serb overcame the loss of seven set points in the second set and pulled away to beat the seven-time champion 7-6 (1), 6-7 (10), 6-4, 6-3.



Djokovic broke Federer four times and saved six of the seven break points he faced.



In winning the 40th career matchup between two of the greats of the game, Djokovic prevented Federer from winning a record eighth Wimbledon title.



Djokovic closed out the match by breaking Federer for the second time in the fourth set, hitting an inside-out forehand winner into the open court on the final point. He pumped his arms and screamed, then bent down, plucked some grass from Centre Court and put it his mouth - just as he did when he won his first title in 2011 and again last year.



Djokovic equaled the number of Wimbledon titles won by his current coach Boris Becker, who won at the All England Club in 1985, '86 and '89.

