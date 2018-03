Cleveland Police are warning residents about new phone scam.

A Cleveland resident reported to police that their elderly mother received a call from someone pretending to be her grandson. When she told the caller that he did not sound like her grandson, he told her he had been in an accident and broken his nose so that's why he sounded different.

The caller wanted to borrow $3,000. When she told him she did not have $3,000 he said but you have a credit card, don't you. She said No and he hung up.

Police advise not to give information to anyone over the phone or to anyone you do not know.