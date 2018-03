Chattanooga Police are investigating an early morning shooting that injured a 15-year-old boy, Sunday.

It happened around 3:00 a.m. in the 2000 block of Blackford Street. Police believe the teen was shot by unknown suspects during an apparent drive-by shooting. Officers were called to a local hospital where the victim was taken by a personal vehicle. The teen is expected to be okay, officers tell Channel 3, he is being treated for "non-life threatening injuries".

No suspect information is available at this time. Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call Chattanooga Police.