CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Luke Winter, Leo DeSmedt and Samuel Goni scored a goal apiece en route to a Chattanooga FC win 3-0 over the Atlanta SIlverbacks reserves squad to win the NPSL Southeast division title Saturday night at Finley Stadium.

It's CFC's fifth conference title and third consecutive for the boys in blue.

The win likely means at least one more home playoff match for CFC, tentatively scheduled for next Saturday.\

Click the video player for game highlights and post match reaction.