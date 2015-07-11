Lookouts hitting woes continue in 5-1 loss to Mississippi

CHATTANOOGA, TN (lookouts.com) -- The Mississippi Braves (42-42) used a four-run first inning to propel themselves to a 5-1 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts (46-37) in front of a crowd of 4,204 at AT&T Field.

In the first inning, Mississippi strung together three straight singles to load the bases. A walk by Kevin Ahrens brought home the first run and the next two scored on a Rio Ruiz single. The Braves netted their last run of the inning on a double play groundball off the bat of David Rohm. The Braves offense was not done there as they tacked on one more in the top of the fourth.

Chattanooga's offense was dormant most of the night, but picked up a run on a sacrifice fly by Jairo Rodriguez. The sac fly brought home Levi Michael who reached earlier in the inning on hit-by-pitch.

Starting pitcher DJ Baxendale yielded those early runs, but still went six innings for the Lookouts. Relievers Scott Atchison and Tim Shibuya combined to throw three scoreless frames to finish the game.

Sunday afternoon is Christmas in July at AT&T Field and fans will be able to watch LHP Jason Wheeler (0-1, 3.72) take on RHP Victor Mateo (5-3, 2.09). Gates open at 1:00 p.m. with first pitch scheduled for 2:15 p.m.