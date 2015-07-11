Collum and Collum Beat the Heat to Win the Madisonville Marine C.B.A. Day July Open on Lake Chickamauga

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – The team of Bradley Collum and Verto Collum topped the field of 134 anglers catching a 5 bass limit weighing 29.64 pounds to win first place and $2,000.00 in the Madisonville Marine July Day Bass Tournament. This tournament was held Saturday July 11, 2015 out of Chester Frost Boat Ramp.

Haden Lamb and Trevor Potter won the Denali big fish of the tournament with a nice largemouth that weighed 9.98 pounds, good for 2 Denali rods and $100.00.

Second big bass of the tournament was a largemouth weighing 8.79 pounds caught by Bradley and Verto Collum, good for $100.00.

Alex and Mike Walker were the highest finishers in the youth division winning a $25.00 ITunes Gift Card.

Shane Frazier, President of Chattanooga Bass Association, said”Special thanks to Madisonville Marine for their sponsorship of this event and special thanks to the fishermen for their excellent fish care during the day. Out of our 134 anglers we only had 5 bass that were not released”.

The top 12 are as follows:

1. Bradley Collum and Verto Collum 29.64 lbs. $2000

2. Haden Lamb and Trevor Porter 27.86 lbs. $800

3. Nicholas Pratt and Chris Coffee 23.65 lbs. $700

4. Steve Barnes and Spencer Smith 22.18 lbs. $600

5. Jayme Copenhaver and Adam Dysart 21.25 lbs. $450

6. Stoney Johnson and David Craft 21.22 lbs. $400

7. Seth Davis and Brent Butler 20.93 lbs. $350

8. Jim Cofer and Matt Wendorf 20.51 lbs. $300

9. Thomas Helton and Nathan Bell 20.44 lbs. $250

10. Rogne Brown and Cary Dotson 20.38 lbs. $200

11. David Crider and Zach Crider 20.16 lbs. $150.00

12. Tony Townsend and Galen James 20.09 lbs. $150.00

The next C.B.A. tournament will be a night event held on July 25th out of Chester Frost Park.

For more info visit: www.cbatournament.com