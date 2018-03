Twenty-one TN Promise students spent Saturday cleaning and beautifying the Cleveland State's campus. TN Promise students are participates who have received financial aid through Tennessee Promise and in return complete eight hours of community service per term.

Tasks Saturday included cleaning windows, building flower beds, sanding and painting the gazebo, weeding in front on buildings and helping in the lab.

The TN Promise initiative from the Governor is happening in all the community colleges throughout the Tennessee Board of Regents system.