Huesman likes challenge of UTC's season opener against Jacksonville State

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Mocs' Head Football Coach Russ Huesman was "taking a plunge" for charity Saturday afternoon at Universal Joint in downtown Chattanooga.

Huesman was one of a number of local sports celebrities taking part in the 2nd Annual Beach Party Fundraiser for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Huesman, along with UTC wrestling Head Coach Heath Eslinger, served as honorary targets in the dunk tank.

Priot to Huesman's numerous plunges into the cool water, we caught up with him to ask about the Mocs' season opener against Jacksonville State on September 5th.

Both the Mocs and Gamecocks enjoy top ten preseason rankings.

" I think opening up with a team like Jacksonville State is helpful in your preparation because they know they're getting ready to play a really, really, really good football team," says Huesman.



" A team that beat us last year and it just gives us a little bit more incentive to maybe work harder in the summer, maybe show up a little bit more and do a little extra. but you know Jacksonville State has been so good, its going to be a great football game between two really good teams so we're excited about it."

August 2nd is the team's reporting date with the first official practice the day afterward.

Coach Huesman says a number of Mocs are already participating in five day voluntary drills during the current summer school session.