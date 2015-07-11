UPDATE: Beaverdale Road in Whitfield County closed for construction starting Tuesday

UPDATE: Whitfield County drivers beware, you’re commute may be longer in the morning.

Crews are closing a portion of Beaverdale Road and the detour around could cost some their morning stop for coffee.

Even though construction isn’t set to begin for another three weeks, crews will close a portion of Beaverdale Road between Boyd Road and Bryant Circle Tuesday in order to receive federal funds.

More than 2,300 drivers use Beaverdale Road to get to and from Dalton every day.

“In the morning, Beaverdale Road is a good straight shot toward Dalton and the commercial districts, so as all the side roads collect onto Beaverdale, the traffic gets quite heavy,” Whitfield County Public Works Director DeWayne Hunt said.

Starting Tuesday, crews will be closing part of the road, forcing nearby residents and drivers from surrounding counties to find an alternate route.

Hunt wants drivers to be aware, the detour could add up to 10 minutes to your commute.

“It’s about a 4.5 mile detour and so you anticipate interrupting someone’s morning commute about six to 10 minutes, which is pretty significant if you don’t leave the house in time,” he added.

The $300,000 project will take between 30-45 days to complete and is being called a major upgrade to the area.

“We’re going to replace three corrugated metal pipes with a double box, two eight by eight concrete culverts with the wing walls on the end. It will really be a big improvement for that road,” he said.

Construction is set to begin August 1st and, if weather permits, should be done by early September.

By closing the road Tuesday, the county will get about $1 million of federal dollars to use on a couple separate projects later this year.

Beaverdale Road in Whitfield County will be closed starting next week as part of a project being funded by the 2007 T-SPLOST.

Whitfield County Public Works Director DeWayne Hunt anticipates the road to be closed about 60 days, from mid-July to mid-September. A concrete box culvert, which will be used in place of the old corrugated metal pipes that have rusted and begun to sag, should arrive on August 5, and installation will begin soon afterwards.

Beaverdale Road is one of the top 10 busiest roads in the county. The project will actually be paid for with some of the last remaining funds from the T-SPLOST that began in 2007.

Detours will be marked.

GDOT had reduced weight limits for vehicles traveling on Beaverdale Road to 3 tons or less, but after a bi-annual inspection of all structures in Dalton and Whitfield County, the state sent the county a letter earlier this year stating it needed to be closed for safety reasons until repairs can be made.