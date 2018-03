ROME, Ga. (AP) - Federal prosecutors in northwest Georgia say a former office manager has been sentenced for embezzling from the company she worked for.



Authorities say 50-year-old Judy Elaine Henry of LaFayette has been sentenced to three years and one month in prison for stealing more than $500,000 from Bec-Don, Inc., which supplies concrete reinforcement material for construction.



Prosecutors say Henry stole from the company by writing checks payable to herself from the company's account. Investigators have said she made false entries in the company's checkbook and accounting records to make it look like the expenses were legitimate.



Prosecutors say Henry is ordered to pay more than $565,000 in restitution.

