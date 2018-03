A beach party Saturday at Universal Joint benefited St. Jude.

This is the second year for the beach party fundraiser hosted by Stachell Dahl, who is a St. Jude patient and his family.

Saturday's event will have a dunk tank featuring coaches Russ Huesman and Heath Eslinger. There will be performances by Tim Lewis and the Joe Winslett Band and US101 will be broadcasting live.

A silent auction will be held around 6:00pm.

100 percent of the proceeds and donations will go to St. Jude. Universal Joint will donate 20% of food and beverage sales.