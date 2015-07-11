UPDATE: Fatal motorcycle crash in Cleveland

UPDATE:Cleveland Police have released the identity of the motorcyclist killed in an accident Friday night.

Ronnie Pennick Jr, 42, was was traveling East on 25th. The other vehicle driven by June Goonetilleke, 18, was in the crossover to go straight across 25th onto Old 25th went the collision occured.

PREVIOUS STORY: One person is dead following an accident involving a motorcycle Friday night in Cleveland.

The crash happened just before 11:00pm on 25th Street near the intersection of Old 25th Street. When emergency crews arrived it appeared that the motorcycle had struck a car. An EMS official reported that the motorcycle had exploded on impact and that it was separated into two pieces. The front of the motorcycle struck another vehicle further down the road. The driver of that car was checked out by EMS but was not taken to the hospital.

The vehicle that was initially hit by the motorcycle only had one occupant, the 18-year old female driver. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The driver of the motorcycle was a 42 year old male. He was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. His identity has not yet been released.

Stan Clark with EMS says this is the 8th roadway fatality in Cleveland/Bradley County so far this year.

The accident is under investigation.