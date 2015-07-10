Gonzalez homers to lead Rockies over Braves 5-3

DENVER (AP) - Carlos Gonzalez homered and Colorado used a group approach that featured two newcomers to make up for a gap in the rotation as the Rockies beat the Atlanta Braves 5-3 on Friday night.



Daniel Descalso had a run-scoring triple and Nolan Arenado and D.J. LeMahieu added RBI doubles for the Rockies, who have won their last four games against the Braves, their longest streak ever against Atlanta.



Kelly Johnson connected for his ninth homer, a three-run shot in the sixth inning and Cameron Maybin singled in the sixth to extend his hitting streak to a career-high tying 10 games.



Gonzalez Germen, claimed off waivers from the Chicago Cubs earlier this week, was added to the big league roster and made his first major league start in place of injured David Hale. On a strict pitch limit, Germen was lifted after three scoreless innings in favor of Aaron Laffey, whose contract was selected earlier in the day by the Rockies from their Triple A affiliate in Albuquerque.