CFC play for Southeast Championship tonight at Finley Stadium

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Chattanooga FC exploded for 3 first half goals en route to a 5-1 win over Nashville FC Friday night at Finley Stadium in the opening round of the NPSL playoffs.

Luke Winter broke the ice at the 22 minute mark with a direct kick on goal.

Nashville countered quickly less than 2 minutes later for their first goal of the season against CFC netminder Greg Hartley.

Zecca and Chris Ochieng added additional goals before the halftime break to salt it away.

Chattanooga FC will face the Atlanta Silverbacks Reserves Saturday 7:30 p.m. at Finley. CFC Academy players get in free with their navy jerseys and season ticket wristbands work for adults. All other tickets are $10.

It will be a rematch of the May 27th match, CFC's lone home loss of the season.