Keselowski wins Xfinity Series race at Kentucky Speedway

SPARTA, Ky. (AP) - Brad Keselowski overcame a late-race mistake after a restart to reclaim the lead from Erik Jones with eight laps remaining, holding him off to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series race Friday night at Kentucky Speedway.



Keselowski earned his third series victory on the 1.5-mile oval and second 300-mile win in three starts. He had to bounce back from a hiccup after a Lap 169 restart that appeared to hand the race to Jones. Unfazed, the 2012 Sprint Cup Series champion regrouped and guided his No. 22 Ford Mustang past Jones' Toyota on Lap 192 and went on to the win after finishing second last year.



Kyle Busch (Toyota) was third after leading a race-high 88 laps, with Daniel Suarez (Toyota) fourth and Elliott Sadler (Ford) fifth.



Chris Buescher remained atop the standings and has a 36-point lead on defending series champion Chase Elliott after finishing 11th, two spots ahead of Elliott.