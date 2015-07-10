M-Braves' Barbosa whiffs a dozen, drops Lookouts 9-0

CHATTANOOGA, TN (lookouts.com) -- The Chattanooga Lookouts (46-35) only mustered three hits against the Mississippi Braves (41-42) and suffered a 9-0 loss Friday night. Braves starting pitcher Andrew Barbosa struck out 12 batters in his first start for Mississippi.

Lookouts starting pitcher Brett Lee gave up a run in the first inning, but ended up only giving up two earned runs in his four innings of work.

Two of the team's bright spots tonight were new Lookouts outfielders Shannon Wilkerson and Marcus Knecht. Wilkerson ended the night 1-for-3 with a walk in his debut and Knecht smacked a double in the fifth inning.

In the seventh inning the Braves opened up the flood gates with two runs in that inning and five in the next.

Saturday night, the Lookouts aim to bounce back against Mississippi as they send DJ Baxendale (3-1, 3.64) to the bump against RHP Greg Ross (2-8, 5.45) at 7:15 p.m and fans who come out to the park will be able to see the World Famous ZOOperstars!