NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has legalized same-sex marriage, the Tennessee attorney general's office is no longer contesting the divorce of two men who wed in another state.

On Friday, the office sent a brief to the Tennessee Court of Appeals making clear that it won't stand in the way of Frederick Michael Borman and Larry Kevin Pyles-Borman getting a divorce.

The couple married in Iowa in 2010. Rockwood attorney Mark Foster, who represents Frederick Michael Borman, said they have been denied a divorce since filing in Roane County in March 2014 because the state didn't recognize same-sex marriages before last month's Supreme Court decision.

Harlow Sumerford, a spokesman for Attorney General Herbert Slatery, said in a statement that the filing acknowledges the impact of the Supreme Court's decision on Tennessee law.

