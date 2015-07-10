Bledsoe hires Stigall as new Head Basketball Coach

PIKEVILLE, TN (WRCB) -- Bledsoe County High basketball now has a new head coach in John Stigall, most recently of Kenwood High in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Stigall, holding practice with his new squad Friday afternoon in Pikeville.

He inherits a program stocked with tradition and a trio of 20 game wins over the past three seasons.

But the Warriors lost all five starters from last year's district 7- AA championship.

" Its an interesting kind of dynamic when you take over a program thats had that kind of success but at the same time, maybe a little rebuilding cycle," said Stigall. " But they're extrememly hard workers and they listen and I'm looking forward to coaching them."

Stigall has yet to actually move to Pikeville, but he's already held two practices since his hiring earlier this week.