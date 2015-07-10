Several Chattanooga families Healing on both sides

Several Chattanooga families are coming together trying to encourage gang members to put the guns down.

These families all have one thing in common, they've lost a loved one to violence in the city.

"This was her prize, number one everything revolved around him when she was alive. We miss her so much," said Eddie Worbington, Son's mother was killed.

When 21-year-old Kenyeta Tramble was shot and killed in 2012. Eddie Worbington was left to take care of their young son, Acaeus, on his own.

He says he had to heal. So he could help his 4-year-old as he grows up, knowing his mother was a victim of a senseless crime.

"That's the hardest part, is him growing up and not wanting to retaliate because of his mother's death," said Worbington.

The father and son joined local law enforcement along with other families who've lost loved ones on Thursday.

They're healing on both sides.

James Moreland helped start the support group after meeting two local moms who brought together by violence.

"She said my son killed her son, so she lost her son and I lost my son, they said we're trying to heal on both sides," said James Moreland, Organizer.

They want to share their story with a bigger goal in sight.

"Try to encourage these young people to stop this crazy stuff," said Moreland.

Over a year into the city's Violence Reduction Initiative, the city says violent crime has been reduced by 6 percent.

"That's what I believe this group is trying to do, just to stop it from the inside. Because they've tried on the outside, and it's just not working too well," said Worbington.

But some of those causing the problems are related to some of those hurting here.Worbington says it's time to reach out.

"Our brothers, our nephews, our uncles. who better to help them than us," said Worbington.

The group plans on visiting local community centers and churches to share their stories and encourage youth in the city to stop the violence.