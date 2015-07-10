Rain cancels Sprint Cup, Xfinity qualifying at Kentucky

SPARTA, Ky. (AP) - Rain returned to Kentucky Speedway on Friday and canceled qualifying for the Sprint Cup and Xfinity series races.



Starting grids have been set by the rule book, with Kyle Larson on the pole beside Brad Keselowski for Saturday night's 400-mile Cup race at the 1.5-mile track. Larson posted the fastest practice speed of 182.537 mph.



J.J. Yeley's top speed of 174.967 mph in Thursday's final practice earned the pole for Friday night's 300-mile Xfinity race.



Two days of showers canceled tests of a new track-specific rules package for Cup teams. Practice and qualifying for Thursday's Camping World Truck Series race were also washed out.



Cup drivers got on the track Friday morning for more than an hour before showers halted practice. Another practice is scheduled this afternoon.