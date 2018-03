Chattanooga firefighters battled a duplex fire on Gadd Road just before 3;30 Friday afternoon.

Fire investigators tells Channel 3, the first firefighters who arrived made a quick interior attack and four other fire companies quickly arrived on the scene to assist.

The firefighters attacked the fire with hand-held hoselines and got the fire out in 20 minutes.

Investigators tells Channel 3 the fire damage was contained to a laundry room, but the rest of the duplex had smoke and water damage. No injuries were reported.

Four adults were reportedly in the duplex at the time of the fire, but got out without injury.

Details on what happened are still being obtained as a fire investigator works to determine the cause of the fire.

The Red Cross, Hamilton County EMS, Chattanooga police and EPB also provided assistance on the scene.