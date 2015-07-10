Three Mocs named to STATS FCS Preseason All-American Team

CHATTANOOGA, TN (gomocs.com) --- Three members of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team earned preseason All-American recognition. Senior Jacob Huesman, junior Corey Levin and sophomore Lucas Webb were all included on SportsNetwork.com’s STATS FCS Preseason All-American squad.

Levin, the 2014 Jacob’s Blocking Award recipient as the top offensive lineman in the Southern Conference, was a first team selection. Huesman made the second team as a quarterback while Webb was a third team pick as a defensive back.

The Mocs three picks trailed only defending FCS Champion North Dakota State’s five and national runner-up Illinois State and Liberty who had four each. For a complete rundown of the team, click here.

Levin was the top lineman in the SoCon as a sophomore and has added weight heading into this junior year. A Sports Network third team All-American at the end of last season, Levin is tipping the scales at 305 pounds while working hard in the offseason to increase his mobility.

Huesman is a two-time SoCon Offensive Player of the Year and finished 11th in the voting for the Walter Payton Award last season. He accounted for 37 touchdowns in 2014, passing for 23 and rushing for 14. He also led the nation with a 68.5 completion percentage and was fourth in the FCS with a 156.2 pass efficiency rating.

Webb was one of the top freshmen in the country last season, finishing 16th in the voting for the Jerry Rice Award. He tied for the SoCon lead and the UTC freshman mark with six interceptions. He was also a first team All-SoCon selection by the league’s media.

The Mocs are preparing for a huge season opener against top-10 ranked Jacksonville State on Sept. 5 at Finley Stadium. UTC will also likely have a top-10 ranking heading into the 6:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) kickoff. Season tickets are on sale now on GoMocs.com or by calling the UTC Ticket Office at 423-266-MOCS (6627).