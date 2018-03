The Georgia Department of Labor will help Mohawk Industries recruit 90 workers for the company’s manufacturing facilities in Calhoun and Dalton.

The recruitment will be held Thursday, July 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Gordon County Agricultural Service Center located at 1282 Highway 53 Spur, S.W., in Calhoun.

The company needs binders and weavers with at least one year of experience and twisting and utility workers, for which no experience is required.

All applicants must be at least 18 years old with a high school diploma or General Education Diploma (GED).

Salaries range from $9.97 to $14.94 an hour. The company will conduct a background check and drug-screening test on selected applicants.