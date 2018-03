Dalton city leaders are considering an ordinance that would allow patrons of downtown restaurants to take alcoholic beverages when they leave the business.

The ordinance, which passed its first reading Thursday, would allow restaurants and bars in the downtown area to sell alcoholic beverages in paper or plastic cups to be taken off the business property. A one drink on the street limit would apply, meaning businesses can’t sell more than one drink per person at a time. The cups may be no larger than 16 ounces and businesses cannot sell cans, bottles or glass containers.

Those who drink in the downtown area are prohibited from consuming alcoholic beverages in a parked or moving vehicle.

The ordinance will be presented to the Dalton City Council later this month for its second reading. If passed, the ordinance would be posted in two public places for five consecutive days before going into effect.