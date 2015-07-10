ONLY ON 3: Family says facts don't add up in Bledsoe Co. man's death

Bledsoe County Sheriff's Dept. vehicles line the road near the investigation scene. WRCBtv.com photo

UPDATE: It's been nearly a year and now a Bledsoe County mother is still searching for the reason why she had to bury her son.

Channel 3 reported on William "Keith" Smith's death in July of 2015. But since then, the case has taken a new turn.

"It's been a nightmare. He's missed and there's not been no justice done," Smith's mother Brenda Conley said.

Conley took Channel 3 inside Smith's Paul Holland Road home where the 26-year-old was found dead. You can still see remnants of what may have happened.

"I saw the door where it had been kicked open," she showed Channel 3, "My son died, he took his last breath over here in the corner."

Investigators with the Bledsoe County Sheriff's Office and TBI originally treated Smith's death like a homicide and after seeing the scene for herself, Conley understood why.

"You could see where he tried to get up on the karaoke machine, his fingerprints. You could see where blood splattered, where he just kept being kicked and beat," she added.

Which is why she was surprised to learn a medical examiner ruled Smith's death an accident saying he died from a meth overdose.

The autopsy notes Smith suffered blunt force trauma to his head and neck, several fractured ribs and other cuts and bruises on his body.

A call to 911 may shed light into Smith's final moments.

A person who identified them self as a neighbor told dispatchers the two had been in a fight.

"He and I got into a fight and uh, I think he's hurt pretty bad," the caller told 911 dispatchers.

"So an ambulance is needed up there?" the dispatcher asked.

"Uh, I don't know. I'm not the one that's hurt. It's him," the caller replied.

"Where is he now?" the dispatcher asked.

"At his house, next door," the caller said.

Investigators tell us no one has been charged in the case.

Conley dreads the day she will have to explain to her 2 year old grandson what happened to his father.

"He's going to grow up without a daddy and Keith loved that baby, that was his pride and joy," she added.

She hopes when that day comes, she'll have answers.

District Attorney Mike Taylor tells Channel 3 the case was presented to a grand jury in November and again in March.

Both grand juries chose not to indict the man heard in the 911 call.

The case is now closed.

PREVIOUS STORY: A Bledsoe County family wants answers after one of their family members was found dead inside his home Friday morning.

It happened at a home on Paul Holland Road. Investigators couldn’t tell us how William “Keith” Smith, 26, died but they did tell us they are treating his death as a homicide.

Investigators combed the area around Smith’s Pikeville home Friday as crime scene tape kept neighbors away.

Most of these neighbors are also family to the 26 year old man found dead inside.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tells Channel 3 they are treating Smith’s death as a homicide.

Smith’s mother Brenda Conley waited anxiously for hours at the scene hoping investigators could tell her anything about what happened. Her voice trembled as she remembered her son.

“It’s hard. He was just a kid. He was my baby,” she said.

Conley says her son liked to be called “Keith” and described him as a country boy.

“He loved four wheelers, he loved to ride four wheelers. He loved to camp, he loved to fish and he loved to hunt,” she added.

And like many country boys, Conley says Keith was close to his family and adored his two year old son, Staley.

Investigators aren’t able to release much about what happened because of the ongoing investigation but Bledsoe County Sheriff Jimmy Morris did tell Channel 3 deputies were called out to the home twice in the early morning hours.

“The officers responded early this morning, somewhere around 1:00-1:30 and then around 15 til eight, something of that nature,” he said.

As Conley continues to wait to learn more about what happened to her son, she has a message for whoever is responsible.

“I hope they get what’s coming to them. I hope they go to the pen for the rest of their life. I mean, they took a life. You don’t take people’s lives,” she said.

Smith’s body has been taken to Nashville for an autopsy.

Sheriff Morris tells Channel 3 no one has been arrested at this time.

If you have any information, call the TBI or the Bledsoe County Sheriff’s Office.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tells Channel 3, at the request of the District Attorney General, TBI Agents are investigating the death of 26 year-old William Keith Smith.

Deputies found his body Friday afternoon at a home on Paul Holland Road in Pikeville.

The body will be taken to Nashville for an autopsy.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

PREVIOUS STORY: Bledsoe Co. Sheriff Jimmy Morris tells Channel 3 they are investigating a possible homicide. Morris says one person was found dead at a home Paul Holland Road in Pikeville.

Morris tells Channel 3 deputies were called out to the home twice Friday morning.

Currently, no arrests have yet been made in connection with the death.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation.

PREVIOUS STORY: Deputies with the Bledsoe County Sheriff’s office are at the scene where a man was found dead.

The crime scene is on Paul Holland Road in Pikeville.