U.S. personnel chief resigns in wake of massive data breach - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

U.S. personnel chief resigns in wake of massive data breach

Posted: Updated:
Office of Personnel Management Director Katherine Archuleta resigned Friday. AP photo Office of Personnel Management Director Katherine Archuleta resigned Friday. AP photo

By JOSH LEDERMAN and JACK GILLUM, Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The head of the government's personnel office has resigned in the wake of a massive data breach on her watch.

A White House official says President Barack Obama accepted the resignation of Office of Personnel Management Director Katherine Archuleta on Friday morning. She'll stay on the job through the end of the day.

The official says deputy director Beth Cobert will become acting director starting Saturday.

READ MORE | 21.5 million Americans affected by background check breach

Archuleta's resignation comes the day after her agency disclosed that hackers stole the personal information of more than 21 million people. Previous government estimates of how many were affected by the breach were far smaller.

Members of Congress in both parties had demanded Archuleta's resignation.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.