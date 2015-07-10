UPDATE: Suspects, victims ID'ed in shooting and chase

UPDATE: Chattanooga police have released the names of the suspects and victims in Friday’s shooting,

Brandon Robinson, 26, and Corey J. Greer, 28 were charged with:

Conspiracy to Commit Especially Aggravated Robbery (2 charges)

Attempted First Degree Murder (3 charges)

Especially Aggravated Robbery (3 charges)

Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Dangerous Felony

Felony Evading Arrest (2 charges)

Tampering with Evidence

Accessory After the Fact

Driving on Revoked DL

Felony Reckless Endangerment

One of the victims is a juvenile; the other victim is 25 year-old Henry Bennett.

PREVIOUS STORY:The scene of the shooting is thought to be a hotel at 5505 Brainerd Road. Officers were called there just after noon, Friday.

The two victims inside described the car in which the alleged shooters had taken off. Police spotted this green Altima and pursued it into Alton Park. Near the 3500 block of Ohls Avenue, at least one of the suspects bailed out.

Residents could do nothing but take cover. "I heard them from the next street over," said Dianna Thompson. and I heard them when they came down the street. So, I seen the car when it turned the corner. Once everybody jumped up and that's when I took off trying to find my child to make sure he was safe."

Once her son was found, Thompson sounded the general alarm on the block. "I made sure I ran the street to tell my neighbors to shut their doors and lock it so just in case anybody tries to run they will be safe," she continued. "You know, I don't want anything to happen like that around here."

"When I saw the door fly open, I knew he was going to jump out or something," added Emma Wallace. "And that's when I ran to my bedroom and got on the floor because I didn't know whether he was going to shoot or what. I was getting out of the way."

The chase ended with both suspects in custody. One was treated for a gunshot wound, himself, the other was treated for injuries he received being taken into custody. "It was scary," said Wallace. "I've never seen anything like that in my life. I saw it on TV, I never saw it in my neighborhood."

Emma Wallace has lived in the neighborhood 55 years. She says the problem is what she calls people 'half-raising' their children. "They took the Bible out of school, they took switches out of the parents hand and what do you expect? They going to do what they want to do not what they should do," she said.

The original gunshot victims were taken to the hospital for treatment and are expected to recover. A gun reportedly ditched on the interstate by the suspects was recovered.

No residents or police officers were injured and the investigation continues over a crime scene that stretches nearly 8 miles from Brainerd to the spot where the chase ended. "We had two violent offenders that we were chasing that, to our knowledge, had just shot members of our community," explained Chattanooga Police Deputy Chief David Roddy. "So, the decision to pursue the and the actions of the officers were in line with policy, from what we're seeing." He singled out Officers Jamie Barrow, Todd Clay, and Greg Chambers for their exceptional work in the chase and capture. "They conducted a pursuit. From what we've seen so far, it was well within our guidelines, with due care and respect for other citizens on the street. They placed themselves in harms way to apprehend two suspects who had an absolute disregard for other members of our community and injure them. They managed to take these suspects into custody today while placing themselves in peril."



Chattanooga Police responded to a hotel located at 5505 Brainerd Road on a call of two people shot.

When they arrived, police found two victims and got a description of the suspects and their vehicle.

Officers in the area were able to locate the vehicle and suspects who fled from police.

The pursuit of the suspect began on Brainerd Road and ended at the 3500 block of Ohls Ave with the apprehension of the two suspects.

The victims were both transported to local hospitals are being treated for their gunshot wounds and are expected to recover.

One suspect is being treated for a gunshot wound at a local hospital and the other is being treated for injuries sustained in his apprehension at a local hospital.

A weapon possibly used in the incident was recovered after being thrown from the suspect vehicle.

This is an ongoing investigation.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police are on the scene where two people were reportedly shot.

Two people are in custody, according to Chattanooga police.

Officers were dispatched to the Economy Inn near 5500 Brainerd Road shortly after noon.

Dispatchers confirm two people were taken to a local hospital for examination and treatment of gunshot wounds.

Channel 3 has a crew at the scene and will update this developing story.