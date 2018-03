Dalton police are investigating a car crash that damaged a downtown Dalton building Thursday night.

Bruce Frazier, of the Dalton Police Department said in a news release that there were no serious injuries in the crash.

Shortly before 6:00pm, a Ford Taurus ran the red light at the intersection of Hamilton and Emery Streets.

The Ford, driven by Don Kalebaugh, 59, hit a car turning into the intersection and then slammed into the Martial Traditions Karate, the former home of the the 5th Quarter Pub and the Castaway Club.

The building sustained significnat damage.

Charges have not yet been filed and investigators are still working to determine if drugs or alcohol were involved. Charges are possible in the case.