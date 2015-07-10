Omar Sharif, star of 'Lawrence of Arabia,' dies of heart attack at 83

Hollywood actor Omar Sharif has died at the age of 83. AP photo

By MATTHEW GRIMSON and PAUL ZIAD NASSAR, NBC News

(NBC News) - Hollywood actor Omar Sharif who rose to fame for his roles in "Lawrence of Arabia" and "Doctor Zhivago" has died. He was 83.

He passed away in Cairo on Friday afternoon after suffering a heart attack, his agent told NBC News.

He was known to be suffering from Alzheimer's disease.

Sharif was nominated for an Academy Award in 1962 for his work as Sherif Ali in "Lawrence of Arabia," a movie that launched him to Hollywood stardom.

Three years later he starred as the title character in Doctor Zhivago.

The lauded actor also appeared in "Funny Girl," "Che!" and "The Pink Panther Strikes Again."

He tallied 118 acting credits, according to IMDB, and had been due to appear in a short movie '1001 Inventions and the World of Ibn Al-Haytham.'

He was also an accomplished bridge player, and reportedly lost a villa in Lanzarote, Spain as a result of a card game in the 1970s.

His grandson, Omar Sharif Junior, last week posted a picture of the two together on his Facebook page with the message: "I love you."