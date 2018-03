(CNBC) - General Motors announced on Friday a recall of about 780,000 vehicles due to faulty gas struts. The company said it was aware of 56 reported injuries but no crashes or fatalities related to the issue.

The recall includes certain year models of the Saturn Outlook, GMC Acadia, Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave midsize crossover vehicles. GM attributed the recall to gas struts that may prematurely wear, causing the liftgate to close on people.

The recall includes vehicles in Mexico and Canada. Most of the models are between 2007-2012.