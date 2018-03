Three of the properties to be auctioned on behalf of TVA, which bought the properties after the Kingston ash spill.

Properties that were purchased as part of TVA's efforts to clean up the 2008 ash spill in Kingston soon will hit the auction block.

On July 25, 22 homes and 39 home sites along the Emory River will be auctioned by J.P. King Auction Co.

"This auction is part of TVA fulfilling its commitment to restore the area to as good as or better than it was before the 2008 Kingston ash spill," said Stacy Smith, a spokesperson for J.P. King. "These properties were purchased due to the sounds of heavy equipment and lights needed as part of the now complete restoration of the Swan Pond area."

The TVA board approved the sale of more than 70 acres tied to the ash spill — including these properties — in May.