There are no failing grades to report in this week's restaurant report card. Remember, a failing grade is any score lower than a 70.

El Meson on Hamilton Place Boulevard had this week's lowest score with a 78. Health inspectors found food improperly stored, a dirty food prep area, and food stored at the wrong temperature. In fact, inspectors had to throw away about 30 pounds of black beans, beef and chicken stored at 55 degrees when the proper temperature is 41 degrees.

As for the high score of the week, Kay's Kastles on Dayton Pike in Soddy Daisy serves up a near-perfect 99.

If you have a compliant about a restaurant, hotel, motel, or even a place where you work out, call the Health Department complaint line at 423-209-8110.

Enjoy your meal!