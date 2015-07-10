Red Bank's Benford and Ooltewah's Seamster persevering in NFL

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- For every Peyton Manning, there's 20 maybe 30 Sammy Seamsters and Tim Benfords of the NFL. Small college guys fighting to earn and keep their spot on the 53 man roster.

From Red Bank and Ooltewah to the NFL, one theme has been the same for both Sammy Seamster and Tim Benford

“Nothing is promised in the league, you have to compete every day. You can be there one day, and the next day they might bring in someone else that they want to bring in,” said Ooltewah grad Sammy Seamster.

Red Bank grad Tim Benford added, “you got new people coming in every year to take your spot. gotta work hard every year to just stay consistent, that's what i say, consistent.”

The average NFL career lasts just 3.2 years. Benford is entering year number four and anything after three years is what makes your pension really pay out on the back end.

Benford said, “I'm blessed right now, trying to get back healthy and do my thing.”

Benford is rehabbing from minor knee surgery, he'll be on the field this fall learning from what many consider the best wideout in the game, Antonio Brown.

“He's the best one I've seen in person, not gonna lie. I'm looking forward to working with him. take me to the next level,” said Benford.

Seamster the former Ooltewah speedster is working on his second season with Miami, but more importantly his second season on the 53 man roster.

The key to that, Seamster says is on special teams, “number one way i know I'll make the team is doing what i gotta do on special teams and hopefully fit in somewhere on defense. You gotta be a dog on special teams. All out, all the time. that's my starting job. keep working, keep grinding.”

