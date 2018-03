By ADRIAN SAINZ

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP)

Muslim groups are criticizing a judge's decision to release from federal custody a Tennessee man accused in court records of planning an attack on a mosque in a Muslim community in New York state.

Court records show Robert Doggart is on home detention after the magistrate judge allowed his release on $30,000 bond after he agreed to plead guilty in April to plotting an attack on "Islamberg," a self-named Muslim community near Hancock, New York.

Another judge last month tossed out the plea agreement.

Doggart was indicted Tuesday on a charge of soliciting another person to attack the mosque.

Doggart's lawyer didn't return repeated calls seeking comment.

Ibrahim Hooper at the Council on American-Islamic Relations said Doggart poses a threat to the Muslim community and shouldn't have been released.

