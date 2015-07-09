Two Dalton men arrested for possession of meth

In May of 2015, the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office received information that two associates living in Dalton were distributing large amounts of methamphetamine.

The suspects were identified as 47-year-old Mark Hankins and 54-year-old Timothy Ezelle.

On Wednesday, July 8 detectives with the sheriff’s office and agents from the state probation and parole searched Hankins and Ezelle residences.

Investigtaors discovered over a pound of methamphetamine, a quantity of marijuana and mushrooms at Hankins home located on East Summit Drive in Dalton.

Investigators also disovered assorted pills in violation of the controlled substance act, two firearms, smoking pipes and other items; including over $2000 cash at Hankins home located on East Summit Drive in Dalton,

Investigators and State Officers then traveled to Ezelle’s residence located on Fairway Drive in Dalton and discovered methamphetamine and marijuana were found on Ezelle as well as additional bags of methamphetamine and marijuana. Digital scales used to weigh the drugs and smoking devices were also found.

Hankins is charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Oxycodone, Possession of Clonazepam, Possession of a Schedule 1 Hallucinogen, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, and Possession of Tools for the Commission of a Crime.

Ezelle is charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, and Possession of Tools for the Commission of a Crime.

The street value of the illegal narcotics seized is over $50,000.

Both Hankins and Ezelle are being held at the Whitfield County Jail without bond.